Quantum (QMCO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Quantum (NASDAQ: QMCO) recently:

3/9/2021 – Quantum is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Quantum is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Quantum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can be certain they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. “

3/4/2021 – Quantum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can be certain they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. “

3/3/2021 – Quantum is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Quantum had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Quantum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can be certain they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. “

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. Quantum Co. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $9.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $486.76 million, a PE ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 2.55.

Get Quantum Co alerts:

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.00 million. Research analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quantum news, Director John Fichthorn bought 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $116,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 124,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,893.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 33,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $191,414.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 539,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,442.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,372 shares of company stock valued at $530,929 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Quantum by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quantum in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.