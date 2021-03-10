Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $25.80 million and approximately $83,423.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000623 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,418.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,838.24 or 0.03258228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.14 or 0.00360052 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.13 or 0.00976863 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.61 or 0.00392790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.03 or 0.00342133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.40 or 0.00239990 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00021674 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,469,042 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

