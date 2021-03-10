Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Up 8.7%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) shares were up 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 6,800,774 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 8,580,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $568.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $125.11 million during the quarter. Qudian had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Qudian by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,171,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 168,111 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Qudian by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,000.

About Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

