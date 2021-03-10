Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 453.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,470 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $956,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

Shares of DGX opened at $121.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.17. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $134.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

