QuickX Protocol (QCX) Trading Down 3.3% This Week

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and $148,861.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00055228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.16 or 0.00769873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00065969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00030125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00040562 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QCX is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.