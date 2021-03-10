Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Trading Down 16.6%

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s share price fell 16.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $127.20 and last traded at $130.01. 3,295,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 1,017,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QDEL. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.17.

Get Quidel alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,208.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Quidel by 12.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Quidel by 465.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Quidel by 79.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Quidel by 69.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Quidel in the third quarter valued at $213,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Company Profile (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.