Quilter (LON:QLT) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Quilter plc (LON:QLT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 162 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 160.90 ($2.10), with a volume of 3897548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.55 ($1.91).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio is 0.47%.

Get Quilter alerts:

QLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Quilter in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 186 ($2.43) target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 155.20 ($2.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 153.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 144. The stock has a market cap of £2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 13.20.

Quilter Company Profile (LON:QLT)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.