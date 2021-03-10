Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.60 Per Share

Quilter plc (LON:QLT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:QLT traded up GBX 13.75 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 160.30 ($2.09). The stock had a trading volume of 4,443,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of £2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 14.50. Quilter has a 12-month low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 153.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 144.

Get Quilter alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Quilter in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 186 ($2.43) price target on shares of Quilter in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Quilter has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 155.20 ($2.03).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.