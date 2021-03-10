Quiztok Hits Market Cap of $30.44 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $30.44 million and $40.69 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quiztok token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Quiztok has traded up 23.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 47.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crypto User Base (CUB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Quiztok Token Profile

Quiztok is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 637,381,702 tokens. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

Quiztok Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

