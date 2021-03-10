QunQun (QUN) Market Capitalization Hits $2.84 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One QunQun token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. QunQun has a market cap of $2.84 million and $897,799.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00053479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.05 or 0.00746934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00065619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00029132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00039762 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003664 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QUN is a token. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

