Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Shares Down 9.3%

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)’s share price traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.88. 2,091,877 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 925,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Quotient alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $392.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). Quotient had a negative net margin of 222.46% and a negative return on equity of 2,307.27%. The business had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. Analysts predict that Quotient Limited will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeremy Stackawitz sold 30,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $154,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,926 shares in the company, valued at $580,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Quotient by 12.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Quotient by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Quotient by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Quotient by 11.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Quotient by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.