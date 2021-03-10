Qwertycoin (QWC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.45 Million

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $26.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qwertycoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000151 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 131.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qwertycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qwertycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.