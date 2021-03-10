R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) rose 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.64 and last traded at $26.23. Approximately 1,199,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,117,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

RCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 291.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32.

In related news, COO John M. Sparby sold 10,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $293,640.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,725,671.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $859,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,145. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 9,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

