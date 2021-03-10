Ra Medical Systems (RMED) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.

NYSE:RMED opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78. Ra Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Ra Medical Systems alerts:

RMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ra Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ra Medical Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 29th.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.