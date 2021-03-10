Radix Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.23 Million (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. Radix has a market cap of $121.06 million and $1.23 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radix alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.72 or 0.00503331 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00066646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00052970 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00072481 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $298.39 or 0.00531230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00076301 BTC.

Radix Profile

The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.