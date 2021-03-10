Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,246 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Radware worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Radware by 3,217.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 394,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,570,000 after buying an additional 382,885 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Radware by 441.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 162,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Radware by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,422,000 after purchasing an additional 80,781 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Radware by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,485,000 after purchasing an additional 65,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Radware by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,815,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 56,085 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Radware in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. Radware Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

