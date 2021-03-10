Rally Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Rally coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a total market capitalization of $19.68 million and $666,612.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.09 or 0.00521851 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00069505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00059139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00075380 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00077281 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.78 or 0.00519397 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

