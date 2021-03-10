RAMP Achieves Market Capitalization of $81.70 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. RAMP has a total market cap of $81.70 million and approximately $10.19 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded 66.1% higher against the US dollar. One RAMP token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.79 or 0.00498181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00067479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00052994 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00072605 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.25 or 0.00548314 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00075644 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,592,946 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

