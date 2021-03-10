Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Range Resources posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on RRC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Range Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 70.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 16,829 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Range Resources by 16.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 297,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 41,488 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 26.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Range Resources by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,562 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRC traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,071,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,549,400. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

