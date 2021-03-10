Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Up 9.1%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)’s share price shot up 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.09 and last traded at $10.72. 8,078,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 6,549,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Capital One Financial raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities set a $6.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.27.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,545,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $241,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197,745 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Range Resources by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 297,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 41,488 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth $307,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

