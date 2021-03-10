Rapidz (RPZX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $65,965.00

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rapidz has a total market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $65,965.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapidz token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00053636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.31 or 0.00749418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00065702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00029230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00039820 BTC.

Rapidz Token Profile

Rapidz (CRYPTO:RPZX) is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

