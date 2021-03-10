Rarible Market Cap Achieves $28.05 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, Rarible has traded 90.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rarible has a total market cap of $28.05 million and $7.47 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for approximately $32.79 or 0.00060740 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.30 or 0.00511833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00069321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00075039 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00076615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $279.27 or 0.00517335 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

Rarible Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

