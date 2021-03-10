Rate3 (RTE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $125,398.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, Rate3 has traded up 28.1% against the dollar. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $913,792.40 and $125,398.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00055382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.36 or 0.00773205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00066032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00030222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00040622 BTC.

About Rate3

RTE is a token. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.