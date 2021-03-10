Rate3 (RTE) Trading 18.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $882,852.77 and approximately $149,037.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rate3 has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00052463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00011170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.82 or 0.00729533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00028443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

RTE is a token. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

