Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.83. 499,885 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 376,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.41.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%. Analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.