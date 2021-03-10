RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Update

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the February 11th total of 136,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.35% of RAVE Restaurant Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RAVE Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of RAVE stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. RAVE Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.