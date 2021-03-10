Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)’s stock price rose 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.28 and last traded at $40.80. Approximately 269,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 280,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.83.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.
The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42.
Raven Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAVN)
Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.
