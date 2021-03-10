Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)’s stock price rose 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.28 and last traded at $40.80. Approximately 269,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 280,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

