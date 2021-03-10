Raven Protocol (RAVEN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $18,525.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $18,525.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,405,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

