Ravencoin Classic Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.35 Million (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $58,162.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,232,140,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

