Ravencoin Hits Market Cap of $1.52 Billion (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Ravencoin has a market cap of $1.52 billion and $445.15 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.90 or 0.00502485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00067420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00053778 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $427.82 or 0.00751908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00055905 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,304,390,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

