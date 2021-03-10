Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a report released on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CEU. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$1.60 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$1.40 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.96.

Shares of CEU opened at C$1.85 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$481.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 30,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,784,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,640,633.76. Insiders have acquired 72,098 shares of company stock worth $102,747 over the last quarter.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

