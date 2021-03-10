Raymond James Comments on Black Diamond Group Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Black Diamond Group in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Black Diamond Group stock opened at C$3.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$204.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50. Black Diamond Group has a 12 month low of C$0.90 and a 12 month high of C$3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

