Razor Network (RAZOR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.81 Million

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Razor Network has a total market capitalization of $28.42 million and $1.81 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Razor Network has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Razor Network coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.94 or 0.00505793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00066207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00052446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00072219 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.29 or 0.00522627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00076675 BTC.

Razor Network Profile

Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,107,556 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

Buying and Selling Razor Network

