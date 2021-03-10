Razor Network (RAZOR) Price Hits $0.60

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Razor Network coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001059 BTC on popular exchanges. Razor Network has a market capitalization of $28.65 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Razor Network has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.61 or 0.00507718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00069576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00055971 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00074512 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.41 or 0.00546476 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00074807 BTC.

About Razor Network

Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,107,556 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network . The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork

Razor Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using U.S. dollars.

