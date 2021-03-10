RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $158.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will report $158.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.80 million to $159.82 million. RBC Bearings posted sales of $185.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year sales of $607.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.49 million to $608.51 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $659.04 million, with estimates ranging from $639.80 million to $671.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROLL shares. Truist increased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

In other news, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total transaction of $163,996.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $401,690.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,159 shares of company stock valued at $13,979,741. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 46.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $188.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $204.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.73.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

