RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 103.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,792 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.33% of RE/MAX worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,458,000 after buying an additional 285,920 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 118,534 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 40.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 126,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 36,405 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 32.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 200.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 46,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $106,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,204 shares of company stock worth $128,507 over the last quarter. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RE/MAX stock opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $729.48 million, a P/E ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RMAX. Compass Point lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RE/MAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

