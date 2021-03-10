Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) CEO Sells $28,120.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) CEO Ellen M. Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $28,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 775,233 shares in the company, valued at $5,449,887.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Reading International stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.32. 31,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $159.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. Reading International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $7.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDI. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 336,184 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Reading International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 731,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 41,460 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Reading International by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Reading International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

