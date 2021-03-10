Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells $85,680.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $85,680.00.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Wednesday, February 24th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $85,080.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $26,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $26,080.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $25,960.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $28,240.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $29,680.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.32. 31,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,174. Reading International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $159.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Reading International during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Reading International by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 336,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Reading International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 731,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.