Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.49

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.49 and last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 43526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

RC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

