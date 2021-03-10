Realio Network (RIO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $452,369.00

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $7.35 million and approximately $452,369.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network token can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00002007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.08 or 0.00489827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00066928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00052270 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00072970 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.29 or 0.00522492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00076155 BTC.

Realio Network Token Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

