Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Realty Income posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.18.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.42. 3,329,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,928. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $75.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.11.

The firm also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of O. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,369 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 92,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Earnings History and Estimates for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

