Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for alstria office REIT (AOX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of alstria office REIT (ETR: AOX) recently:

3/10/2021 – alstria office REIT was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – alstria office REIT was given a new €14.00 ($16.47) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – alstria office REIT was given a new €14.00 ($16.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – alstria office REIT was given a new €16.70 ($19.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – alstria office REIT was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – alstria office REIT was given a new €19.00 ($22.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – alstria office REIT was given a new €16.10 ($18.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – alstria office REIT was given a new €14.00 ($16.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – alstria office REIT was given a new €16.80 ($19.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – alstria office REIT was given a new €14.00 ($16.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – alstria office REIT was given a new €16.70 ($19.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – alstria office REIT was given a new €19.00 ($22.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – alstria office REIT was given a new €16.10 ($18.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – alstria office REIT was given a new €16.50 ($19.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – alstria office REIT was given a new €14.00 ($16.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – alstria office REIT was given a new €14.85 ($17.47) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – alstria office REIT was given a new €16.80 ($19.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – alstria office REIT was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of alstria office REIT stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) on Wednesday, hitting €13.97 ($16.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. alstria office REIT-AG has a 1 year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 1 year high of €15.24 ($17.93). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of €13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

