Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (BLX)

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE: BLX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/26/2021 – Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$54.00.

2/26/2021 – Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$65.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$48.00.

1/27/2021 – Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$46.50.

1/20/2021 – Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$50.00.

1/20/2021 – Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$45.00 to C$51.00.

1/20/2021 – Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$45.00 to C$51.00.

1/14/2021 – Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

1/13/2021 – Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$55.00.

Shares of BLX opened at C$40.30 on Wednesday. Boralex Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$47.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.11. The firm has a market cap of C$4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO)’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

In related news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total transaction of C$29,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 870 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,105.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

