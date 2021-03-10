Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Comerica (CMA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Comerica (NYSE: CMA):

3/9/2021 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Comerica have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Also, the company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other. Comerica's prospects look promising as revenues and efficiency initiatives are likely to boost financials in the quarters ahead. Despite low rates, rising loans and deposits balance is expected to bolster revenues. Controlled expenses are also a tailwind for bottom-line growth. Also, backed by decent liquidity position, the company is less exposed to defaults in case of any downturn. Involvement in steady capital deployment activities in order to enhance shareholders' value is encouraging. However, lack of diversification in loans and geographical footprint pose concerns for the company.”

3/8/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $67.00 to $72.00.

3/5/2021 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/3/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $71.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Comerica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $65.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $62.00.

1/20/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $56.00 to $67.00.

1/14/2021 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.32. 42,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $73.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.36 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91.

Get Comerica Incorporated alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 48.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 201.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.