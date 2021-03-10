Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Agilent Technologies (A)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A):

2/17/2021 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $133.00 to $137.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Agilent Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $130.00 to $148.00.

2/17/2021 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00.

1/12/2021 – Agilent Technologies is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

A stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,071. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $10,071,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 373,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,306,000 after acquiring an additional 81,434 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 43,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 24,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,670,000 after acquiring an additional 650,712 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

