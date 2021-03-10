Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB):

2/23/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/22/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/22/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

2/19/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

2/9/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “On the NYSE, shares of Deutsche Bank have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Fourth-quarter results reflect higher revenues and prudent cost management. The company's efforts to improve financials by offloading unprofitable businesses and continued investments are commendable. Also, its efforts to reduce adjusted costs to €16.7 billion by 2022 through its cost savings efforts are likely to support bottom-line growth. Deutsche Bank's strong and stable funding base, as reflected by rising deposits balance, is a positive factor, and makes it less exposed to credit risk in case of any economic downturn. Yet, litigation issues related to past misconducts continue and legal costs might deter bottom-line growth. Also, falling fee income and pressure on margins due to low rates in the domestic economy hinder top-line.”

2/8/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/5/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/5/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/15/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/14/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Shares of DB stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 89,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.49. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $13.37.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

