Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ENI (E)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ENI (NYSE: E) in the last few weeks:

3/3/2021 – ENI had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/24/2021 – ENI had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/23/2021 – ENI had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/23/2021 – ENI was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/22/2021 – ENI was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

1/27/2021 – ENI had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/21/2021 – ENI is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – ENI had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/13/2021 – ENI had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Shares of E stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,522. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.06.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in ENI by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ENI during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ENI by 379.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the period.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

