Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Discovery (DISCA)

2/25/2021 – Discovery was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Discovery has been hit hard by the coronavirus-led disruption on advertising demand and spending. Its fourth-quarter 2020 results reflected sluggishness in the U.S. Networks’ advertising business. Further, incremental spending on direct-to-consumer initiatives and international business are likely to keep margins under pressure. Notably, higher selling, general and administrative expenses hurt profitability in the reported quarter. Its leveraged balance sheet remains a concern. Nevertheless, Discovery’s fourth-quarter results reflected recovery in advertising sending, primarily in the international markets. The company witnessed strong viewing share growth in the United Kingdom, Spain and Portugal. Additionally, its solid free cash flow generating ability boost investor confidence. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

2/23/2021 – Discovery had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $34.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Discovery had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/22/2021 – Discovery had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.

2/9/2021 – Discovery was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Discovery has been hit hard by the coronavirus-led disruption on advertising demand and spending. Further, incremental spending on direct-to-consumer initiatives and international business are likely to keep margins under pressure. The company’s high indebtedness is a concern. Nevertheless, an improving ad market is a key catalyst. Management witnessed advertising momentum in markets such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, and Finland. Moreover, its expanding portfolio of original content is positive. Further, the increased monetization of digital streaming products and channel launches in several markets are expected to fuel international affiliate growth. Additionally, its strong free-cash flow-generating ability and resumption of share repurchase bode well for investors. Shares have outperformed the industry year-to-date.”

2/1/2021 – Discovery was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

1/28/2021 – Discovery had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $30.00 to $40.00.

1/19/2021 – Discovery was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

1/19/2021 – Discovery had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Discovery was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

1/13/2021 – Discovery had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DISCA stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.96. The stock had a trading volume of 356,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,091,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $67.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at $493,735.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $16,944,477.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,297,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,798,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,151,281 shares of company stock valued at $57,472,730. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 13.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 79.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 103,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 45,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 37.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 111,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 30,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

