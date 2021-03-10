Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/2/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 2/26/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 2/24/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/24/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.
- 2/17/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 2/5/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 2/4/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 2/4/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 2/4/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 2/4/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/3/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/3/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
- 2/3/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/2/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 2/1/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/11/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating.
NYSE FMS traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.28. 5,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,125. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 149.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
