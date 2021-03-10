Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for REGENXBIO (RGNX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ: RGNX) in the last few weeks:

3/9/2021 – REGENXBIO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

3/8/2021 – REGENXBIO had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – REGENXBIO was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

1/20/2021 – REGENXBIO had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/19/2021 – REGENXBIO had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – REGENXBIO was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.01.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 15,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $764,955.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 140,059 shares of company stock worth $6,600,457 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

